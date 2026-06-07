Jefferson County motorcycle crash; 1 dead, 1 injured

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The Brief One person was killed, and another person was injured, after a motorcycle crash in Jefferson County on Saturday. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 18 just west of Helenville.



One person was killed, and another person was injured, after a motorcycle crash in Jefferson County on Saturday night, June 6.

What we know:

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, at 7:47 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the area of U.S. Highway 18 and Bakertown Road, which is just west of Helenville.

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When deputies arrived, they found the motorcycle that was involved in the crash on the north side of Highway 18 in the ditch.

A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle was westbound on Highway 18 when it entered the gravel portion of the shoulder on the north side of the highway. The motorcyclist tried to get back onto the roadway, but they were unable to recover and the motorcycle crashed.

There were two people on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other person was taken to Aurora Summit Hospital via ambulance for medical treatment.

What we don't know:

The condition of the injured person was not released. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

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