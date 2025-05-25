Jefferson County I-94 motorcycle crash; man dead

article

The Brief A man is dead after a motorcycle crash occurred in Jefferson County on Sunday. It happened on I-94 west at milepost 254.2 near Lake Mills around 2:15 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.



One man is dead after a motorcycle crash occurred in Jefferson County on Sunday, May 25.

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said it happened on I-94 west at milepost 254.2 near Lake Mills around 2:15 p.m. Per a preliminary investigation, the driver was going west and appeared to have lost control of his motorcycle.

He died from his injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Lake Mills Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Dane County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to the crash.