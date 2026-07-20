Jefferson County fatal crash; vehicle hit tree, caught fire, driver dead

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The Brief One person is dead following a crash in Jefferson County on Saturday morning, July 18. Upon arrival, crews discovered a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and caught fire. The crash remains under investigation by the Major Accident Investigation Team of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.



One person died after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Jefferson County on Saturday morning, July 18.

What we know:

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a cell phone crash notification on Hoard Road in the Town of Jeffersoun around 3:30 a.m.

First responders arrived at the scene to find a vehicle engulfed in flames after crashing into a tree.

After extinguishing the fire, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department discovered a person deceased in the driver’s seat.

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An initial investigation indicates the eastbound vehicle went off Hoard Road at high speed, collided with a tree, and caught fire.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently investigating the crash.