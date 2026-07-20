Jefferson County fatal crash; vehicle hit tree, caught fire, driver dead
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person died after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Jefferson County on Saturday morning, July 18.
What we know:
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a cell phone crash notification on Hoard Road in the Town of Jeffersoun around 3:30 a.m.
First responders arrived at the scene to find a vehicle engulfed in flames after crashing into a tree.
After extinguishing the fire, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department discovered a person deceased in the driver’s seat.
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An initial investigation indicates the eastbound vehicle went off Hoard Road at high speed, collided with a tree, and caught fire.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently investigating the crash.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.