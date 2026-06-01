Jefferson County fatal crash; passenger dies at hospital, 2 others hurt
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead, and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County on Saturday, May 30.
Fatal crash
What we know:
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to an iPhone crash notification on Little Coffee Road in the Town of Watertown around 7 p.m.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found two occupants outside the vehicle and a third occupant still inside.
Two of the occupants were taken to the hospital by ambulance – and one was transported via Med Flight.
A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling northbound on Little Coffee Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and struck a ditch before coming to rest in a creek.
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A passenger from the vehicle was later pronounced deceased at Aurora Summit Hospital.
The incident is still under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.