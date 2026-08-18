Jefferson County burglary, suspect arrested after item listed online
MILWAUKEE - Authorities in Jefferson County arrested a person following a burglary, after they found one of the stolen items listed for sale online.
Burglary and arrest
What we know:
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, Aug. 13, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a business in the Town of Jefferson.
The burglary appears to have happened in the overnight hours and several items were reported stolen.
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The next day, one of the stolen items was found on an online marketplace. Detectives responded to the seller and set up a controlled meeting, and the stolen property was recovered.
A 26-year-old Jefferson resident was arrested and charged with multiple felonies. A search warrant was executed at the suspect's home and found more property that is suspected to have been stolen from the business.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be considered as new information comes to light.
The Source: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted the information on its Facebook page.