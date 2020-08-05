Japanese company’s ‘smart’ face mask translates wearer’s speech into 8 different languages

After the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made it necessary for individuals across the world to wear a face mask, one Japanese robotics company saw an opportunity for innovation.

Donut Robotics created a “smart mask” — a high-tech advancement of the traditional face coverings, that is designed to facilitate communication between people who speak different languages.

With the help of an app on one’s smart phone, the C-Face Smart Mask can convert voice speech into text, as well as “type” on messaging apps and even translate speech into eight different languages, the company said on its website.

Equipped with a WiFi router, the C-Face mask aims to advance online meetings and help facilitate the world’s transition into a socially distanced society, the company said.

Donut Robotics is also home to the smart robot known as Cinnamon — a translation robot that was designed to provide customers information about products available for purchase at different companies.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Donut Robotics is also developing “online medical care” and “unattended service” softwares in its Cinnamon robots. The company hopes that these programs will mitigate COVID-19 infections while providing remote medical care.

This is not the first time that innovative technology has been implemented in the fight against coronavirus.

In February, self-driving Danish disinfection robots started shipping to hospitals in China.

“In a severe crisis like this where the world health is threatened, our innovative technology really proves its worth,” said Per Juul Nielson, CEO of UVD Robots, in a statement.

Disinfectant technology has also spread to a public space that has been particularly affected — airlines.

In July, JetBlue became the first airline to use a new ultraviolet light technology in its aircraft cleaning services in an effort to combat COVID-19.

The airline is using Honeywell’s new UV Cabin System that claims to “traverse an aircraft cabin in less than 10 minutes” with ultraviolet light, and has been found to be capable of significantly reducing bacteria and viruses when properly applied.

