Deer District Irish Celebration taking place March 14-17; free to attend
MILWAUKEE - The luck of the Irish will take over the Deer District during its four-day Irish Celebration from March 14–17.
What we know:
The celebration will feature live music, traditional Irish dance, Irish-inspired food and drink specials alongside themed photo-ops and immersive décor for people of all ages to enjoy.
The Irish Celebration is free to attend and will serve as a festive gathering place for people throughout St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
What they're saying:
"Deer District’s Irish Celebration will provide a unique opportunity for the community to gather, celebrate and experience the area in a new way," said Michael Belot, Deer District BID 53 Chair. "We are excited to bring another fun holiday celebration to Deer District and keep up the momentum after a successful Holiday Market."
What you can do:
The complete schedule of activities and performances is available at www.deerdistrict.com.
The hours and featured performance for each day are listed below:
- Saturday, March 14: 2-10 p.m.Thas Band: 3:30-5 p.m.
- Sunday, March 15: 12-6 p.m.Trinity Irish Dance Academy: 5-5:30 p.m.
- Monday, March 16: 5–9 p.m.HearthFire Band: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 17: 4-10 p.m.Greater Milwaukee Fire & Police Pipes and Drums: 6:30-7 p.m.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Deer District.