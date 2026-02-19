Expand / Collapse search

Deer District Irish Celebration taking place March 14-17; free to attend

By
Published  February 19, 2026 10:30am CST
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Deer District, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • A four-day Irish Celebration will take place in the Deer District from March 14–17.
    • The celebration will feature live music, traditional Irish dance, along with food and drink specials.
    • The hours and featured performance for each day are listed below.

MILWAUKEE - The luck of the Irish will take over the Deer District during its four-day Irish Celebration from March 14–17. 

What we know:

The celebration will feature live music, traditional Irish dance, Irish-inspired food and drink specials alongside themed photo-ops and immersive décor for people of all ages to enjoy. 

The Irish Celebration is free to attend and will serve as a festive gathering place for people throughout St. Patrick’s Day weekend.  

What they're saying:

"Deer District’s Irish Celebration will provide a unique opportunity for the community to gather, celebrate and experience the area in a new way," said Michael Belot, Deer District BID 53 Chair. "We are excited to bring another fun holiday celebration to Deer District and keep up the momentum after a successful Holiday Market."

What you can do:

The complete schedule of activities and performances is available at www.deerdistrict.com

The hours and featured performance for each day are listed below:

  • Saturday, March 14: 2-10 p.m.Thas Band: 3:30-5 p.m.
  • Thas Band: 3:30-5 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 15: 12-6 p.m.Trinity Irish Dance Academy: 5-5:30 p.m.
  • Trinity Irish Dance Academy: 5-5:30 p.m.
  • Monday, March 16: 5–9 p.m.HearthFire Band: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • HearthFire Band: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 17: 4-10 p.m.Greater Milwaukee Fire & Police Pipes and Drums: 6:30-7 p.m.
  • Greater Milwaukee Fire & Police Pipes and Drums: 6:30-7 p.m.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Deer District.

