Deer District Irish Celebration taking place March 14-17; free to attend

The Brief A four-day Irish Celebration will take place in the Deer District from March 14–17. The celebration will feature live music, traditional Irish dance, along with food and drink specials. The hours and featured performance for each day are listed below.



The luck of the Irish will take over the Deer District during its four-day Irish Celebration from March 14–17.

What we know:

The celebration will feature live music, traditional Irish dance, Irish-inspired food and drink specials alongside themed photo-ops and immersive décor for people of all ages to enjoy.

The Irish Celebration is free to attend and will serve as a festive gathering place for people throughout St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

What they're saying:

"Deer District’s Irish Celebration will provide a unique opportunity for the community to gather, celebrate and experience the area in a new way," said Michael Belot, Deer District BID 53 Chair. "We are excited to bring another fun holiday celebration to Deer District and keep up the momentum after a successful Holiday Market."

What you can do:

The complete schedule of activities and performances is available at www.deerdistrict.com.

The hours and featured performance for each day are listed below:

Saturday, March 14: 2-10 p.m.Thas Band: 3:30-5 p.m.

Sunday, March 15: 12-6 p.m.Trinity Irish Dance Academy: 5-5:30 p.m.

Monday, March 16: 5–9 p.m.HearthFire Band: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17: 4-10 p.m.Greater Milwaukee Fire & Police Pipes and Drums: 6:30-7 p.m.

