Iranians in Milwaukee see hope for change following military strikes

The Brief Zara Fakhri, a UW-Milwaukee student, reports that while her family in Iran faced physical danger from strikes, they feel a sense of hope and happiness regarding potential political change. Despite the risks, Fakhri notes that decades of leadership-driven fear have led many Iranians to view military intervention as a catalyst for a better future. A weekend protest in Milwaukee condemned the strikes, calling U.S. involvement unnecessary and harmful.



Iranians living in Milwaukee say they are hopeful after U.S. and Israeli strikes on their homeland.

Conflict hits close to home

What we know:

Zara Fakhri is a UW-Milwaukee PhD student. For her, the conflict with Iran hits close to home.

Zara Fakhri

Fakhri has lived in Milwaukee for roughly ten years after leaving her homeland. She still has family in Iran, and is concerned for their safety as the U.S. and Israel maintain military operations in Iran.

Fakhri told FOX6 News she also feels happiness and hopes that there is a better future on the horizon for her country. She said the leadership in Iran, over the past several decades, has created a life of fear for her family in Iran.

Fakhari said she was able to get in contact with some of her family after news broke about the attack. She said for the first time, Iranians feel hopeful there could be change.

"Full of hope"

What they're saying:

"My mother-in-law's house, all the windows of their house was shattered down because close to IRGC centers. But when I talked to my mother, she was full of happiness and full of hope," Fakhri said.

Zara Fakhri

This past Saturday, there was a protest in Milwaukeee against the conflict in Iran on Saturday. Protesters said they do not believe the U.S. should involve itself, and called the strikes unnecessary.

