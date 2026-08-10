We Energies ‘ambassadog’ Mia; promoting safe digging practices

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The Brief Mia has been named the 12th We Energies safe digging 'ambassadog.' She is taking center stage for a yearlong social media campaign to remind people to call 811 three days before digging. Digging can be dangerous if you don’t call 811 at least three days in advance.



Dog lovers came out in record-breaking numbers to elect Mia as the new We Energies safe digging 'ambassadog.' Over 30,000 votes came in for this year's contest!

We Energies ‘ambassadog’

What we know:

Over the next year, Mia will lead a social media campaign reminding everyone to call 811 at least three days before starting any digging project. You'll also spot her on digital billboards throughout Milwaukee County on National Safe Digging Day—Tuesday, Aug. 11.

As the 12th We Energies safe digging 'ambassadog,' Mia joins a tradition launched over a decade ago to promote the critical safety message of calling 811 before excavating.

When she’s not digging, the 8-year-old husky mix from Muskego loves running zoomies with her favorite mitten, shopping with her mom, snuggling cats, doing scent training and participating in 5k events to support working K9s.

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About 811

What we know:

Digging without contacting 811 at least three days in advance poses significant safety risks. Locating underground utilities beforehand protects you and your household during any project, from planting a garden to installing a fence.

Contacting Diggers Hotline is easy, it’s free and it’s the law.

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