Injured bald eagle found in Butler; bird of prey gets necessary care
BUTLER, Wis. - An injured bald eagle found in the Village of Butler over the weekend is now getting care from a wildlife shelter.
Help for injured bald eagle
What we know:
A post on the Village of Butler Police Department Facebook page says the bald eagle was along the Menomonee River in Lower Frontier Park.
Officials said with help from a local Wisconsin DNR Warden, the injured bird was secured. The only cage officers had access to was too small. But the Butler Animal Motel pitched in with a bigger cage.
Injured bald eagle recovered by Butler police (Credit: Village of Butler Police Department)
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The bald eagle was taken to a wildlife shelter and is getting the necessary care.
Injured bald eagle recovered by Butler police (Credit: Village of Butler Police Department)
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Village of Butler Police Department.