Injured bald eagle found in Butler; bird of prey gets necessary care

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The Brief An injured bald eagle was rescued along the Menomonee River in the Village of Butler over the weekend. Police and a DNR warden secured the bird. The eagle was successfully transferred to a wildlife shelter and is currently receiving care.



An injured bald eagle found in the Village of Butler over the weekend is now getting care from a wildlife shelter.

Help for injured bald eagle

What we know:

A post on the Village of Butler Police Department Facebook page says the bald eagle was along the Menomonee River in Lower Frontier Park.

Officials said with help from a local Wisconsin DNR Warden, the injured bird was secured. The only cage officers had access to was too small. But the Butler Animal Motel pitched in with a bigger cage.

Injured bald eagle recovered by Butler police (Credit: Village of Butler Police Department)

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The bald eagle was taken to a wildlife shelter and is getting the necessary care.

Injured bald eagle recovered by Butler police (Credit: Village of Butler Police Department)