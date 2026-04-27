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Injured bald eagle found in Butler; bird of prey gets necessary care

By
Published  April 27, 2026 12:04pm CDT
Butler
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Injured bald eagle recovered by Butler police (Credit: Village of Butler Police Department)

The Brief

    • An injured bald eagle was rescued along the Menomonee River in the Village of Butler over the weekend.
    • Police and a DNR warden secured the bird.
    • The eagle was successfully transferred to a wildlife shelter and is currently receiving care.

BUTLER, Wis. - An injured bald eagle found in the Village of Butler over the weekend is now getting care from a wildlife shelter. 

Help for injured bald eagle

What we know:

A post on the Village of Butler Police Department Facebook page says the bald eagle was along the Menomonee River in Lower Frontier Park. 

Officials said with help from a local Wisconsin DNR Warden, the injured bird was secured. The only cage officers had access to was too small. But the Butler Animal Motel pitched in with a bigger cage. 

Injured bald eagle recovered by Butler police (Credit: Village of Butler Police Department)

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The bald eagle was taken to a wildlife shelter and is getting the necessary care. 

Injured bald eagle recovered by Butler police (Credit: Village of Butler Police Department)

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Village of Butler Police Department.

ButlerWild NatureNews