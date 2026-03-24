Indoor skate parks closing; Butler facility searching for new home

The Brief Cream City Skate Park in Butler may close after its lease expired, with three weeks to relocate. Four Seasons Skatepark in Milwaukee also plans to close, limiting indoor skating options. Organizers say they need a 7,000 to 12,000 square foot indoor space to stay open.



Two popular indoor skate parks in southeast Wisconsin may soon close, leaving skaters searching for a new place to ride year-round.

What we know:

Cream City Skate Park in Butler is facing closure after its lease expired. Co-owner Bill Kaschner says the landlord plans to use the space for something else, leaving the skate park with just weeks to find a new location.

"We’ve had over 30,000 skateboarders come here in the 20 years we’ve been here," said Bill Kaschner, Cream City Skate Park co-owner.

Kaschner says the skate park has grown into more than just a place to skate.

"Getting older, it’s all about the kids, and giving them a space to skate and make friends," he said. "Our lease was up, and the landlord is going to have a different use for the space now, so we are looking for a new home."

What they're saying:

Kaschner says they have just under three weeks to find a new location before closing the Butler facility.

"We need to keep this going so that people have a place to skate all year round," he said.

The potential loss is significant for skaters, as indoor options are limited. Four Seasons Skatepark in Milwaukee also announced plans to close at the end of the month.

"Kind of an oasis in the winter for people to escape the cold and do something that is both physically and mentally engaging," said Dyllan Dekan, lead instructor and park manager.

Big picture view:

Finding a new space may be challenging. Organizers say they need an indoor facility between 7,000 and 12,000 square feet.

"I’d be sad. I like the outdoor ones, but I have nowhere to skate in the winter," said Nolin Duke, an 11-year-old skateboarder.

Skate park leaders say they hope to secure a new location to continue serving the community.

"Attributes to life, you fall, you get back up, and you try it again and then eventually you will succeed," said Dekan.