Improperly disposed fireworks sparked 3 separate fires in Racine

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The Brief A garage was deemed a total loss, while a home and dumpster were heavily damaged following three separate fires in Racine early Sunday morning, July 5. All three fires were caused by improperly disposed fireworks. No injuries were reported.



Improperly disposed of fireworks were the cause of three separate fires in Racine early Sunday, July 5.

What we know:

Spruce Street and Brentwood Drive

According to the Racine Fire Department, emergency responders arrived to the scene of an active house fire on Brentwood Drive just after 1 a.m. All four residents and one dog were able to exit the home with no injuries.

The home sustained heavy fire damage, as well as smoke and water damage.

5th and Shoreland Drive

Emergency communications got a 911 call for a report of a garage fire just after 1:30 a.m. First responders arrived and found the detached garage fully engulfed in flames that were spreading to nearby properties.

The garage was deemed a total loss with another garage sustaining moderate damage.

No injuries were reported.

20th and Lathrop Avenue

Emergency responders were called to a report of a dumpster fire near a business shortly after midnight. The dumpster and adjacent fence were heavily damaged by the fire.

Spent fireworks were found in the dumpster, as well as in the parking lot where the dumpster was located.