'Ice Out of West Allis Coalition' concerns over new policy

The Brief There are concerns about a new policy involving immigration in West Allis. The policy would allow local law enforcement to work with ICE agents even if they don't have a judicial warrant. It comes from a standard operating procedure (SOP) recently passed by the West Allis Police and Fire Commission.



There are concerns about a new policy involving immigration enforcement that has been introduced in West Allis.

The policy would allow local law enforcement to work with ICE agents even if they don't have a judicial warrant.

New standard operating procedure

What we know:

Voces de la Frontera says the West Allis Police and Fire Commission recently passed a standard operating procedure (SOP) that doesn't include the requirement of a judicial warrant before local law enforcement works with ice agents.

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They hosted a press conference 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, to launch the Ice Out of West Allis Coalition.

Big picture view:

If this sounds familiar — that's because Milwaukee's Common Council recently introduced its "Ice Out" plan, which is a package of legislative items aimed at reducing ice activity in the city.

Ice Out of West Allis Coalition doesn't currently include any proposed legislation. Instead, it's centered around that SOP, which would allow local law enforcement without a judicial warrant before working with ICE or federal agents.

A judicial warrant is an official court order signed by a court, while an administrative warrant is issued by a government agency. An administrative warrant does not permit forced entry into a private property.

The group argues a judicial warrant is essential in protecting unlawful detention and accountability when federal agents work with any agency.

The other side:

FOX6 has reached out to the West Allis Police Department and West Allis Police and Fire Commission and has not heard back.