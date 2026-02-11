'ICE Out Milwaukee' initiative introduced; city leaders explore next steps

The Brief Milwaukee alders previewed possible restrictions on ICE on Wednesday, including identity requirements and limits on city property use. Supporters say the goal is transparency and preparation, while critics question legality and enforcement. The proposals are still being drafted and would face hearings, council votes and mayoral approval.



Milwaukee city leaders are beginning work on potential limits targeting how federal immigration agents operate in the city, unveiling early ideas on Wednesday, Feb. 11, under the banner "ICE Out Milwaukee."

What we know:

Inside the Milwaukee Common Council chamber, several alders stood alongside community members to preview proposals that are still being drafted and have not yet been formally introduced.

"It is my duty to serve and protect my constituents, no matter their status," Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa. "We are taking preemptive action today to keep Milwaukeeans from ICE."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Among the concepts being considered: requiring immigration agents and local police to display their identities rather than operate while masked, and preventing ICE from using city-owned property.

Milwaukee Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic said this is "completely different" than the COVID-19 mask mandate.

"We’re talking about not your regular person wearing a medical mask. This is a person of authority with arresting authority," Dimitrijevic said. "Authorities should always display their identity, and so that anyone can properly see who is possibly going to be arresting them or detaining them. That is scary. We don’t want a secret police anywhere in this city."

What they're saying:

Some leaders said they want to block ICE from city property.

A similar action taken recently by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which passed legislation barring law enforcement from staging in county parks without authorization. County attorneys said the ordinance could not single out ICE and instead had to apply to all law enforcement agencies.

As the city explores its legal options, Dimitrijevic said proposals would undergo review.

"This is being drafted as we speak. We look at what the county just did. We do have jurisdiction over city property, we will look at a permitting way, we will look at adding transparency," she said. "The people have the right to know how they’re local resources are being used. So we can promise you that every piece of this legislation will be drafted, discussed, legally reviewed."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Some questioned whether the effort could invite increased federal attention.

"We have got to prepare, should there be a surge here," Zamarripa said. "We can’t just ring our hands and cross our fingers that there’s not going to be a surge, and then it’s upon us, and we’re not prepared whatsoever."

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee Police Association President Alexander Ayala said officers would face limits on how they could respond.

"We’re not going to sit here and arrest ICE agents at a protest. That’s not our job. That’s an illegal order," he said. "Who’s going to fine them? It’s not going to be MPD. How do you fine the federal government? An officer is not going to write a ticket and then give it to an ICE officer."

Dimitrijevic said the intent is to create a framework residents can understand, even if it is never used.

"We hope we never have to use it," she said. "We hope that they don’t come. But the people of our city want a plan and this is the beginning of a plan."

While not discussed publicly Wednesday, lawmakers are also reported to be reviewing whether to use authority granted under Wisconsin’s Act 12 to modify Milwaukee Police Department standard operating procedures – potentially requiring officers to intervene if they witness federal agents using inappropriate force.

What's next:

Any proposal would still need to be written, introduced, debated in committee, opened to public hearings, approved by the Common Council and signed by the mayor, who has not yet seen the draft language.