ICE detains Sheboygan Falls mother during routine March check-in

The Brief ICE detained Elvira Benitez-Suarez, a Sheboygan Falls mother of four, during a routine March check-in. Benitez-Suarez’s family has launched a petition seeking intervention from Senators Baldwin and Johnson.



FOX6 News is hearing from the family of an undocumented Sheboygan Falls mother, Elvira Benitez-Suarez. ICE detained her nearly two weeks ago, despite a federal judge first ordering her release.

Detained in Kentucky

What we know:

Benitez-Suarez is currently in ICE custody in Kentucky, after being detained during a routine check-in at the ICE office in Milwaukee earlier in March.

Elvira Benitez-Suarez

"When we talk, I try to lift her spirits so she doesn't lose hope," said Ricardo Chavez, Benitez-Suarez's husband.

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This is the second time Benitez-Suarez has been detained. Chavez said a wrong turn led to her initial detention six months ago. A judge later granted her cancellation for removal – and cleared a path for her green card.

Chavez said his wife fled violence and sexual assault in Mexico, and has lived in Wisconsin for 35 years. She has four U.S.-born children, two of whom are under the age of 12.

Ricardo Chavez

Benitez-Suarez's family said she has no criminal history. Her attorney, Marc Christopher, tells FOX6 News his legal team has filed action in federal district court in hopes to secure her release.

ICE statement

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX6 News, ICE calls Benitez-Suarez an "illegal alien," who remains in ICE custody pending further immigration proceedings. The statement adds that Benitez-Suarez "will receive full due process."

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Elvira Benitez-Suarez

The family has started a petition to get U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to help interview in this case.