ICE arrests in Milwaukee spark backlash from advocacy group

The Brief ICE agents arrested 39 undocumented individuals across Wisconsin, sparking backlash from advocacy group Voces de la Frontera. ICE states those arrested have criminal histories, while advocates argue the vast majority have no record. Milwaukee officials expressed outrage after learning ICE used a local police parking lot, an action that potentially conflicts with city resolutions.



Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed for FOX6 News that agents arrested 39 people in Wisconsin last weekend. A Milwaukee immigration group calls it a "targeted ICE surge." ICE officials said the people were in the country illegally.

ICE arrests

What we know:

Voces de la Frontera shared images it says people sent of arrests. The group said a clip from Saturday was taken near 26th and Mitchell in Milwaukee. The group said agents arrested Estenderly Marte Polanco. A neighbor who did not share her name to protect her privacy, said Marte Polanco's 7-year-old son was in the back seat when agents busted the window.

"He is terrified. It is terrifying. Watching a hard-working mother go through what she goes through. I know personally that she doesn’t pose a threat," said the neighbor.

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ICE said the 39 arrested were "illegal aliens, many of whom had criminal histories, including sexual assault, DUIs, police obstruction, domestic abuse, property damage, dangerous drug possession, and other crimes."

Voces denies that.

What they're saying:

"The overwhelming majority that have no criminal record whatsoever," said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director for Voces de la Frontera.

Galo Suarez said immigration agents were masked and chased him in his car in Milwaukee near El Rey grocery store along S. 13th Street.

"They had guns pointed at us. They didn’t ask us for our names. They didn’t ask us for our ID. They took us out violently out of the car," Suarez said (translated).

Suarez said the agents broke their side windows, but he was let go after showing agents his legal work authorization. He said his fiancée is locked up in Kenosha.

Voces said others arrested are being locked up in Waukesha and Dodge counties, and in Chicago, Kentucky and Florida.

Dig deeper:

As immigration arrests ramp up in the city, Milwaukee police confirm immigration agents used the parking lot at MPD District 2.

"Some of this activity took place at a city of Milwaukee police station. We didn’t believe it. We couldn’t believe it. We were in shock. Yes, our response was: no, this can’t be, because we have the ice-out package that says that cannot happen on city of Milwaukee property," said Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic.

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An MPD statement said the department did not know in advance, and officials have since requested that immigration agents not use that parking lot.

The Milwaukee Common Council and mayor approved a non-binding resolution which says civil immigration enforcement should not happen on city property.

Again, people arrested reported ICE agents were masked. A Milwaukee ordinance bans law enforcement from masking in many situations. MPD said given legal questions, the department has asked the city attorney's office for a formal, written legal opinion on the ordinance.