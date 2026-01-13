As ICE arrests continue, Wisconsin advocates stress knowing your rights

The Brief Rising ICE activity nationwide is fueling fear and concern in local communities near Wisconsin. Immigration experts say understanding the difference between administrative and judicial warrants is key to knowing your rights. Advocacy groups encourage people to attend know-your-rights workshops to stay informed.



With tensions unfolding in Minneapolis, many people in Wisconsin are asking how close the situation hits home – and what to do if they encounter Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Verifiers monitor ICE arrests

What we know:

As ICE arrests continue across the country, fear and uncertainty are rising in local communities. Nat Godley, an ICE verifier with Voces de la Frontera, said those concerns are keeping him busy.

"We're getting more reports showing the people on the edge," said Godley.

Godley’s role focuses on confirming information about ICE sightings and helping people understand what they are seeing. He said verifiers do not interfere with enforcement actions.

"We do not interfere, we do not get in the way – that is strictly against the rules of the verifier program," said Godley.

Administrative vs. judicial warrants

What they're saying:

Understanding the type of warrant involved is critical during immigration enforcement encounters. Immigration attorney Marc Christopher explained the difference between administrative and judicial warrants.

"It's something immigration officers look at, and based off of their own internal records, have determined that an individual may not be a United States citizen or lofty in the United States," said Christopher regarding administrative warrants.

An administrative warrant does not require a judge’s signature. Under that type of warrant, ICE officers cannot enter a home and cannot go into private areas of a public business to make an arrest.

A judicial warrant, Christopher said, carries significantly more authority.

"A judicial warrant is a very different animal," he said. "It's where a judge actually has concluded that there's probable cause that a person has done something illegal within the criminal context and then it allows officers to go into home."

Judicial warrants are issued by a court, labeled as a "federal arrest" or "search and seizure warrant," and include the person’s name. They must be signed by a judge.

When immigration arrests happen in public places, verifiers like Godley observe from a distance.

"We just make sure that we are legally observing and recording the actions of law enforcement and/or border protection," said Godley.

Know your rights resources

What you can do:

Advocates stress that knowing your rights is essential. Several local organizations offer "know your rights" workshops for anyone looking for a refresher.

For more detailed information on immigrant rights, visit the Voces de la Frontera website.

