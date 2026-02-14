I-41 crash in Kenosha County, 4 vehicles involved

The Brief A crash closed all lanes of I-41 southbound in Kenosha County. It happened near State Highway 142 on Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's office said four vehicles were involved.



A crash closed all lanes of I-41 southbound in Kenosha County on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 14.

It happened near State Highway 142 in Somers around 2:15 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expected the closure to last two hours, but traffic fully reopened around 3:20 p.m.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said four vehicles were involved, and WisDOT cameras showed one vehicle rolled over onto its roof. No serious injuries were reported.

