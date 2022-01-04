I-95 shutdown in Virginia; some drivers stranded since Monday morning following snowstorm

Hundreds of drivers remain stranded on Interstate 95 in Virginia Tuesday after the majority spent the night in their vehicles after a major snowstorm struck the D.C. region Monday creating deadlock on the roadway.

Some drivers have been stuck on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area of I-95 for nearly 24 hours.

Police say the northbound and southbound lanes from exit 152 (Dumfries Road) to exit 104 (Carmel Church) remain closed.

Crews are continuing to work to remove stopped trucks and remove snow from the roadway. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

"We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning. This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes. In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination," said Marcie Parker, VDOT Fredericksburg District Engineer, in a statement released Tuesday morning.

Parker say motorists should plan to avoid travel on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area until lanes reopen and congestion clears and says additional time will be needed to assist motorists who have been stopped for extended periods on I-95 overnight.

Parker added that plans are underway to guide vehicles currently stopped on interstate to nearby interchanges, where they can access alternate routes.

The winter storm brought more than 12 inches of snow to the Fredericksburg region Monday morning and many roads remain snow-covered and blocked by downed trees.

VDOT crews will continue in emergency response until all roads are passable.

FOX 5 spoke with some motorists who shared their frustration and described feeling hopeless as they remained stranded in place overnight.