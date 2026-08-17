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Report of shots fired on freeway Sunday night; eastbound I-94 reopens

By
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 17, 2026 6:17 AM CDT
Published August 17, 2026 6:17 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Eastbound I-94 has reopened after being shut down Sunday night due to reports of shots fired.
    • Traffic was diverted off the interstate while deputies searched for evidence.
    • Anyone with information is encouraged to call the dispatch center at 414-278-4788.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - Eastbound I-94 was shut down between 35th Street and 16th Street for roughly 45 minutes Sunday night, Aug. 16, for reports of a possible shooting.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported two vehicles shooting at each other around 10:25 p.m. 

The shooting may have occurred in the area of N. 25th and N. 16th streets. 

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Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call the dispatch center at 414-278-4788, or 414-224-TIPS (8477), Mobile App P3 TIPS.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. 

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