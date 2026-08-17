Report of shots fired on freeway Sunday night; eastbound I-94 reopens
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MILWAUKEE COUNTY - Eastbound I-94 was shut down between 35th Street and 16th Street for roughly 45 minutes Sunday night, Aug. 16, for reports of a possible shooting.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported two vehicles shooting at each other around 10:25 p.m.
The shooting may have occurred in the area of N. 25th and N. 16th streets.
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Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call the dispatch center at 414-278-4788, or 414-224-TIPS (8477), Mobile App P3 TIPS.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.