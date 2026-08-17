Report of shots fired on freeway Sunday night; eastbound I-94 reopens

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The Brief Eastbound I-94 has reopened after being shut down Sunday night due to reports of shots fired. Traffic was diverted off the interstate while deputies searched for evidence. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the dispatch center at 414-278-4788.



Eastbound I-94 was shut down between 35th Street and 16th Street for roughly 45 minutes Sunday night, Aug. 16, for reports of a possible shooting.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported two vehicles shooting at each other around 10:25 p.m.

The shooting may have occurred in the area of N. 25th and N. 16th streets.

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Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call the dispatch center at 414-278-4788, or 414-224-TIPS (8477), Mobile App P3 TIPS.