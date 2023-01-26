Expand / Collapse search

I-94 fatal crash in Racine County; northbound lanes closed at WIS 20

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Traffic
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - There is currently an I-94 interstate closure in Racine County due to a fatal accident investigation. Northbound traffic is currently being diverted off the interstate at STH 20 (Washington Ave). 

Northbound traffic can re-enter the interstate at STH K. 

This interstate closure will last several hours. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 