I-94 fatal crash in Racine County; northbound lanes closed at WIS 20
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - There is currently an I-94 interstate closure in Racine County due to a fatal accident investigation. Northbound traffic is currently being diverted off the interstate at STH 20 (Washington Ave).
Northbound traffic can re-enter the interstate at STH K.
This interstate closure will last several hours.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.