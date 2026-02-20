I-94 East-West Freeway Project; time-lapse video shows progress
MILWAUKEE - Time-lapse video shows the work on the 27th Street Bridge over I-94. There are also more closures coming for the project to widen the interstate. Sean Race with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with what drivers need to look out for.
I-94 East-West Freeway Project
- Demolition is ongoing for the 27th Street bridge over I-94. The concrete bridge deck has been removed, and the existing bridge girders will be removed next week (reference video/photos)
- Overnight full closures of I-94 eastbound and westbound will continue next week between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- Both the West Leg and Early East Leg segments will have full overnight closures next week, Wednesday through Friday nights, to facilitate asphalt paving and bridge demolition.
- On those nights, I-94 eastbound and westbound will be fully closed between the Zoo Interchange and Marquette Interchange
- Multiple detour routes are available during these overnight closures.