I-94 East-West Freeway Project; new closure this week, what to know

A new closure started this week in the massive project to expand a stretch of I-94. Jason Roselle from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on what drivers need to know.

I-94 East-West Freeway Project

Hawley Road, at I-94, closed earlier this week, through late fall 2028

DETOUR: WIS 175 between National Avenue and Blue Mound Road

This closure allows crews to get started on temporary bridge widening of the I-94 bridge over Hawley Road as well as median crossover work and median storm sewer work that will continue through the winter.

Looking ahead, the Early East Leg segment of the project has impacts scheduled to begin in early February. This will include a long-term closure of the 27th Street bridge, over I-94, as well as a long-term closure of the I-94 eastbound exit to 26th Street/St. Paul Avenue

Additional lane and ramp closures along I-94, approaching 27th Street, will take place in the spring.