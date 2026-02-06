I-894 Noise Barrier Project & I-94 East-West Freeway Project; what to know

Road crews continue their work on a massive project to widen a stretch of I-94. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.

I-894 Noise Barrier Project

Tuesday, February 3, the following ramps closed through early March 2026 as crews install noise barrier panels:

I-894 eastbound exit ramp to 60th Street

76th Street entrance ramp to I-894 eastbound

I-94 East-West Freeway Project

One of the important construction activities taking place over winter is storm sewer work

TONIGHT from 11p.m. to 7a.m. there will be a full closure of I-94 westbound, from WIS 175 to 70th Street, to facilitate a storm sewer crossing

DETOUR: WIS 175 to Wisconsin Avenue to Blue Mound Road to 84th Street

In the event of cold temperatures, this work will be pushed back to next Friday, February 13

This work is being completed in preparation for crossing I-94 eastbound traffic over to the westbound lanes in the spring

Some facts about the storm sewer on the West Leg of the project:

25,132 feet of sewer

Ranging in size from 12"–54" in diameter

430 drainage structures