Fire on I-43 northbound near Grafton, lane reopened, backups remain

A vehicle fire temporarily closed down the northbound lanes of I-43 near Grafton on Friday afternoon, Jan. 16.

The incident happened near the State Highway 32 interchange just before noon.

Both lanes were initially closed. However, one lane has since been reopened to traffic.

However, backups may still linger as emergency crews remain on the shoulder.

If you're heading northbound, consider a different route.