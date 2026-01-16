Fire on I-43 northbound near Grafton, lane reopened, backups remain
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A vehicle fire temporarily closed down the northbound lanes of I-43 near Grafton on Friday afternoon, Jan. 16.
The incident happened near the State Highway 32 interchange just before noon.
Both lanes were initially closed. However, one lane has since been reopened to traffic.
However, backups may still linger as emergency crews remain on the shoulder.
If you're heading northbound, consider a different route.
The Source: 511 provided the traffic information. WisDOT cams show the scene on the freeway.