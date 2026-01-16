Human Trafficking Prevention Month: Wisconsin data on the crime

article

The Brief In 2024, the National Human Trafficking Hotline (NHTH) opened 111 cases involving 181 victims in Wisconsin, with a majority involving adult sex trafficking. Trafficking venues in the state range from hotels and illicit massage businesses for sex trafficking to restaurants and domestic work for labor trafficking. Officials urge the public to report suspicions to law enforcement or the NHTH, which provides 24/7 support and tip processing.



January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. On Friday, Jan. 16, officials shared state-specific human trafficking information.

Wisconsin statutes define human trafficking as the recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, providing, or obtaining of an individual (or attempting to do so) for the purpose of labor, services, or commercial sex acts when done by a means defined in the statute, including but not limited to threats, extortion or fraud.

Human trafficking in Wisconsin

By the numbers:

According to data provided by the National Human Trafficking Hotline (NHTH), in 2024 the hotline received 277 contacts in Wisconsin.

The NHTH reports that in 2024, 111 cases were opened in Wisconsin involving 181 victims, as cases can include multiple victims. The majority of the cases reported were sex trafficking of adult women.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

According to NHTH, venues for sex trafficking in Wisconsin included illicit massage/spa businesses, hotels and motels, residences and other unspecified locations.

How to help

What you can do:

If you suspect trafficking, document as much information as possible and contact law enforcement immediately.

If you or someone you know needs immediate help, call 911. The NHTH also assists victims and accepts tips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 1-888-373-7888. Other tiplines include the Blue Campaign Tip Hotline at 1-866-347-2423, and the National Center on Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tipline at 1-800-843-5678.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For help finding a local victim service provider, reach out to the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services or visit the service directories on DOJ’s human trafficking website. You can also find local service providers.