Human Trafficking Prevention Month: Wisconsin data on the crime
MADISON, Wis. - January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. On Friday, Jan. 16, officials shared state-specific human trafficking information.
Wisconsin statutes define human trafficking as the recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, providing, or obtaining of an individual (or attempting to do so) for the purpose of labor, services, or commercial sex acts when done by a means defined in the statute, including but not limited to threats, extortion or fraud.
Human trafficking in Wisconsin
By the numbers:
According to data provided by the National Human Trafficking Hotline (NHTH), in 2024 the hotline received 277 contacts in Wisconsin.
The NHTH reports that in 2024, 111 cases were opened in Wisconsin involving 181 victims, as cases can include multiple victims. The majority of the cases reported were sex trafficking of adult women.
According to NHTH, venues for sex trafficking in Wisconsin included illicit massage/spa businesses, hotels and motels, residences and other unspecified locations.
How to help
What you can do:
If you suspect trafficking, document as much information as possible and contact law enforcement immediately.
If you or someone you know needs immediate help, call 911. The NHTH also assists victims and accepts tips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 1-888-373-7888. Other tiplines include the Blue Campaign Tip Hotline at 1-866-347-2423, and the National Center on Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tipline at 1-800-843-5678.
For help finding a local victim service provider, reach out to the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services or visit the service directories on DOJ’s human trafficking website. You can also find local service providers.
