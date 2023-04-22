Hubbard and North shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Hubbard and North on Saturday, April 22.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around midnight.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening wounds. Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.