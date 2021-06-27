Hoyt and Medford shooting: 55-year-old man injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Hoyt and Medford on the city's north side around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, June 27.

The victim, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.