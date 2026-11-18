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The Brief WalletHub released a study ranking the most "sinful" cities in America based on several factors, including violent crime, heavy drinking, gambling and adult entertainment. Milwaukee ranked No. 68 on the list, far above Madison. St. Louis and Chicago were the only Midwestern cities to make the top 15.



A new WalletHub study ranked Milwaukee in the top half of America's most sinful cities, putting it far above the only other Wisconsin city on the list.

What makes a city sinful?

The backstory:

To create the list, WalletHub looked at 182 cities to see how common the following "sins" were in each: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

But how do you measure anger and hatred across an entire city? Analysts looked at 37 real-world statistics to define each sin.

READ MORE: 2 Wisconsin cities rank among the best small cities in U.S.

For instance, anger and hatred were determined by violent crime rates, bullying incidents and mass shootings. They also factored in adult entertainment venues for lust, tanning salons for vanity, physical inactivity for laziness and casinos per capita for greed.

Each city was graded on a 100-point scale across those factors to create an overall Vice Index score, where a higher number puts a city closer to the top of the list.

Here's why Milwaukee made the list

Local perspective:

Milwaukee landed at No. 68 overall in the nation with a Vice Index score of 38.45 out of 100.

The city scored high in categories of anger and hatred, as well as excesses and vices. On the flip side, it received low marks for laziness and greed, which helped pull down its overall ranking.

Excesses and vices: No. 18 in the U.S.

Anger and hatred: No. 29

Lust: No. 61

Jealousy: No. 108

Vanity: No. 109

Laziness: No. 127

Greed: No. 135

Madison was the only other Wisconsin city included in the study, coming in at No. 181.

While Madison finished lower than Milwaukee in every single category, it ranked near the bottom of the nation for anger and hatred, lust and laziness.

How the Midwest compares

Across The Region:

Milwaukee finished well behind the highest-ranking Midwest cities in the study.

Here's how the top five Midwest cities stacked up nationally:

St. Louis: No. 10 overall

Chicago: No. 12 overall

Cleveland: No. 16 overall

Detroit: No. 25 overall

Minneapolis: No. 31 overall

Top 10 sinful cities in America

Big picture view:

Vegas lived up to its reputation as "Sin City" by once again claiming the No. 1 spot on WalletHub's sinful city list. It led the nation in greed and ranked near the top for lust, laziness, vanity and jealousy.

Houston followed in second place after ranking highest in the country for lust, while Los Angeles came in third after taking the top spot for vanity.

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