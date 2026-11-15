2 Wisconsin cities rank among the best small cities in U.S.
MILWAUKEE - Livability compiled a list of the 50 best small cities in the U.S., and two Wisconsin cities have made the cut. The quality of life website measured several data points to score the town's livability based on health, economy, safety, environment, transportation, education, housing, and amenities.
Mequon
Local perspective:
The highest-ranking best small city in Wisconsin on the list was Mequon. The city came in at 12th with a LivScore of 789 out of 1,000. This Milwaukee suburb was praised for its Lake Michigan bluffs, IPA culture, regional trails, top-ranked school systems, and low crime rate.
Mequon scored the highest for its performance in health, education, and safety. Here are some other scores the small city received on a score out of 100:
- Amenities: 57
- Economy: 68
- Education: 90
- Environment: 48
- Health: 92
- Housing & Cost of Living: 72
- Safety: 92
- Transportation: 87
Livability also listed top reasons they would recommend for moving to Mequon.
- Mequon is home to beautiful natural settings. There are 500 acres of protected wetlands and forests in the city.
- The town center in Mequon has great food options and other local entertainment offerings.
- The area offers excellent education options within its Mequon-Theinsville School District. Their local public schools consistently rank among the top 3 in the state.
- The job market is doing very well in Mequon. The city has major employment opportunities with healthcare facilities and research centers.
- It's easy to get to Milwaukee from Mequon. The city is positioned right along the highway to get to downtown or the airport in about 20 minutes.
Some quick facts Livability listed about Mequon include:
- Median home value: $477,449
- Median Property Tax: $5,493
- Population: 25,664
- Average commute: 20 minutes
- Median household income: $157,291
- Median monthly rent: $1,650
Brookfield
By the numbers:
The other small Wisconsin city that made the list was Brookfield. Brookfield ranked 23rd on the list with a LivScore of 773 out of 1,000. The small city was praised for also being a connected Milwaukee suburb, having a good connection to nature, and love of the arts.
Brookfield also scored highest for health, education, and safety. Here is how the city stacked up on other metrics:
- Amenities: 66
- Economy: 64
- Education: 91
- Environment: 43
- Health: 92
- Housing & Cost of Living: 68
- Safety: 87
- Transportation: 82
According to Livability, here are some top reasons to move to Brookfield:
- Brookfield is a great place for people who love to shop and eat out. The city has a shopping and lifestyle center called The Corners of Brookfield for residents to enjoy, as well as a local mall. There are many restaurants and boutiques for locals to explore.
- The city is also home to great educational opportunities for growing families. The Elmbrook School District has consistently ranked among the top 100 school districts in the state.
- The area also offers good business opportunities. There are corporate campuses in many areas in the city, including those in the financial, technology, and healthcare sectors.
- Brookfield offers outdoor escapes as well. There are over 1,800 acres of park sites and open space in Brookfield as well as lake beaches to enjoy in the summertime.
- Access to Milwaukee from Brookfield is another benefit of the city. Residents can get to downtown Milwaukee, or the airport, in just 15 minutes by car.
Some quick facts Livability listed about Brookfield include:
- Median home value: $404,976
- Median property tax: $4,523
- Population: 42,501
- Average commute: 19 minutes
- Median household income: $131,393
- Median monthly rent: $1,402
The full listing
Big picture view:
Livability's full list of best small cities includes:
- Daphne, Alabama
- Madison, Alabama
- Homewood, Alabama
- Dublin, Ohio
- Chesterfield, Missouri
- Bethel Park, Pennsylvania
- Mason, Ohio
- Westfield, Indiana
- Pflugerville, Texas
- Friendswood, Texas
- Enterprise, Alabama
- Mequon, Wisconsin
- Edwardsville, Illinois
- Florence, Alabama
- Bergenfield, New Jersey
- Opelika, Alabama
- Downers Grove, Illinois
- Rockwall, Texas
- Wylie, Texas
- Fort Lee, New Jersey
- Cibolo, Texas
- Minnetonka, Minnesota
- Brookfield, Wisconsin
- Germantown, Tennessee
- Dothan, Alabama
- Eden Prairie, Minnesota
- Madison, Mississippi
- Brownsburg, Indiana
- Oro Valley, Arizona
- Collierville, Tennessee
- Huntersville, North Carolina
- Royal Oak, Michigan
- Wake Forest, North Carolina
- Lenexa, Kansas
- Milford, Connecticut
- Oviedo, Florida
- Shelton, Connecticut
- Novi, Michigan
- Bettendorf, Iowa
- Duluth, Georgia
- Waukee, Iowa
- Hendersonville, Tennessee
- Dover, New Hampshire
- Jenks, Oklahoma
- Papillion, Nebraska
- Marana, Arizona
- Bentonville, Arkansas
- Oak Park, Illinois
- West Des Moines, Iowa
- Tumwater, Washington
Livability's methodology
Dig deeper:
Livability used metrics they say are built differently than other sites to rank their best small towns. They focused on accessibility, economic sustainability, and real-world livability in their ranking.
They used a $550,000 housing ceiling, so that no town on the list had median home values above $550,000. They wanted to ensure that the places on their lists had attainable homeownership for the average buyer.
They also kept population parameters for the cities on the list between 15,000 and 75,000 people, which they believe is the ideal size where community and local support can flourish.
Livability sorted through over 2,000 places to determine its selection. They wanted to include diverse areas from coastal villages to mountain towns to Midwest hubs.
The Source: This story uses information from a ranking of small cities by Livability. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.