2 Wisconsin cities rank among the best small cities in U.S.

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The Brief Livability ranked 50 small cities in the U.S. based on different livability metrics. Two cities in Wisconsin made the top 50 on the list. The list factored in components such as affordability, housing, transportation, health, safety, and more.



Livability compiled a list of the 50 best small cities in the U.S., and two Wisconsin cities have made the cut. The quality of life website measured several data points to score the town's livability based on health, economy, safety, environment, transportation, education, housing, and amenities.

Mequon

Local perspective:

The highest-ranking best small city in Wisconsin on the list was Mequon. The city came in at 12th with a LivScore of 789 out of 1,000. This Milwaukee suburb was praised for its Lake Michigan bluffs, IPA culture, regional trails, top-ranked school systems, and low crime rate.



Mequon scored the highest for its performance in health, education, and safety. Here are some other scores the small city received on a score out of 100:

Amenities: 57

Economy: 68

Education: 90

Environment: 48

Health: 92

Housing & Cost of Living: 72

Safety: 92

Transportation: 87

Livability also listed top reasons they would recommend for moving to Mequon.

Mequon is home to beautiful natural settings. There are 500 acres of protected wetlands and forests in the city.

The town center in Mequon has great food options and other local entertainment offerings.

The area offers excellent education options within its Mequon-Theinsville School District. Their local public schools consistently rank among the top 3 in the state.

The job market is doing very well in Mequon. The city has major employment opportunities with healthcare facilities and research centers.

It's easy to get to Milwaukee from Mequon. The city is positioned right along the highway to get to downtown or the airport in about 20 minutes.

Some quick facts Livability listed about Mequon include:

Median home value: $477,449

Median Property Tax: $5,493

Population: 25,664

Average commute: 20 minutes

Median household income: $157,291

Median monthly rent: $1,650

Brookfield

By the numbers:

The other small Wisconsin city that made the list was Brookfield. Brookfield ranked 23rd on the list with a LivScore of 773 out of 1,000. The small city was praised for also being a connected Milwaukee suburb, having a good connection to nature, and love of the arts.

Brookfield also scored highest for health, education, and safety. Here is how the city stacked up on other metrics:

Amenities: 66

Economy: 64

Education: 91

Environment: 43

Health: 92

Housing & Cost of Living: 68

Safety: 87

Transportation: 82

According to Livability, here are some top reasons to move to Brookfield:

Brookfield is a great place for people who love to shop and eat out. The city has a shopping and lifestyle center called The Corners of Brookfield for residents to enjoy, as well as a local mall. There are many restaurants and boutiques for locals to explore.

The city is also home to great educational opportunities for growing families. The Elmbrook School District has consistently ranked among the top 100 school districts in the state.

The area also offers good business opportunities. There are corporate campuses in many areas in the city, including those in the financial, technology, and healthcare sectors.

Brookfield offers outdoor escapes as well. There are over 1,800 acres of park sites and open space in Brookfield as well as lake beaches to enjoy in the summertime.

Access to Milwaukee from Brookfield is another benefit of the city. Residents can get to downtown Milwaukee, or the airport, in just 15 minutes by car.

Some quick facts Livability listed about Brookfield include:

Median home value: $404,976

Median property tax: $4,523

Population: 42,501

Average commute: 19 minutes

Median household income: $131,393

Median monthly rent: $1,402

The full listing

Big picture view:

Livability's full list of best small cities includes:

Daphne, Alabama Madison, Alabama Homewood, Alabama Dublin, Ohio Chesterfield, Missouri Bethel Park, Pennsylvania Mason, Ohio Westfield, Indiana Pflugerville, Texas Friendswood, Texas Enterprise, Alabama Mequon, Wisconsin Edwardsville, Illinois Florence, Alabama Bergenfield, New Jersey Opelika, Alabama Downers Grove, Illinois Rockwall, Texas Wylie, Texas Fort Lee, New Jersey Cibolo, Texas Minnetonka, Minnesota Brookfield, Wisconsin Germantown, Tennessee Dothan, Alabama Eden Prairie, Minnesota Madison, Mississippi Brownsburg, Indiana Oro Valley, Arizona Collierville, Tennessee Huntersville, North Carolina Royal Oak, Michigan Wake Forest, North Carolina Lenexa, Kansas Milford, Connecticut Oviedo, Florida Shelton, Connecticut Novi, Michigan Bettendorf, Iowa Duluth, Georgia Waukee, Iowa Hendersonville, Tennessee Dover, New Hampshire Jenks, Oklahoma Papillion, Nebraska Marana, Arizona Bentonville, Arkansas Oak Park, Illinois West Des Moines, Iowa Tumwater, Washington

Livability's methodology

Dig deeper:

Livability used metrics they say are built differently than other sites to rank their best small towns. They focused on accessibility, economic sustainability, and real-world livability in their ranking.

They used a $550,000 housing ceiling, so that no town on the list had median home values above $550,000. They wanted to ensure that the places on their lists had attainable homeownership for the average buyer.

They also kept population parameters for the cities on the list between 15,000 and 75,000 people, which they believe is the ideal size where community and local support can flourish.

Livability sorted through over 2,000 places to determine its selection. They wanted to include diverse areas from coastal villages to mountain towns to Midwest hubs.