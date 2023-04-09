Hop to Marcus Theatre for Easter brunch🐰

Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern is having an Easter brunch on Sunday, April 9.

A wide variety of tasty options will be prepared for the whole family. Brunch starts at 10 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m.

The brunch is only available at three locations in Wisconsin: Bistroplex Southridge, Movie Tavern Brookfield Square, and Marcus Ridge Cinema.

Come for the food, but stay for a movie as well! This Easter weekend, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will hit the big screen, and it will certainly entertain families of all ages. Marcus Theatres has a wide variety of movies available for you to choose from. The movie is not included in the price of the brunch.

To purchase the tickets for the Easter brunch and see what is on the menu, go to marcustheatres.com.