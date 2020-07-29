Homicide investigation leads to police pursuit, crash in Milwaukee, 3 in custody

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting late Tuesday night, July 28 near 24th and Maple in Milwaukee. The homicide investigation led to a second crime -- a police pursuit.

According to police, three people were taken into custody early Wednesday morning, July 29 following a police pursuit that ended in a crash near 20th and Layton in Milwaukee. Police say the pursuit began because the suspect vehicle is believed to be the same one that fled the scene of the homicide near 24th and Maple earlier.

A pursuit was initiated around 1:10 a.m. The pursuit ended around 1:18 a.m. after the fleeing driver hit multiple parked cars near 20th and Layton.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 near 24th and Maple a 33-year-old man was shot and killed. A 24-year-old woman was also shot, she sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Advertisement

Pursuit ends in crash at 20th and Layton, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.