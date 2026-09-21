The Brief MMSD starts a construction project at its Jones Island Milorganite Building on Sept. 21. A change in exhaust discharge could cause water vapor to drift across the Hoan Bridge, potentially leading to visibility and freezing issues. Milorganite is a fertilizer MMSD produces from dried microbes used in the wastewater treatment process.



Construction at the facility that produces Milorganite could impact your drive over Milwaukee's iconic Hoan Bridge. Here's how.

Milorganite Building construction

What we know:

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District starts a construction project at its Jones Island Milorganite Building on Monday, Sept. 21.

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The building normally lets out exhaust through a 350-foot-tall exhaust stack, but due to the project, MMSD said some exhaust will start coming directly through the building's roof. Exhaust will continue to go through pollution control equipment before it's released into the atmosphere, according to the sewerage district, to comply with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources discharge permit rules and regulations.

What we don't know:

MMSD did not provide details about what the construction project entails, beyond the change in how exhaust will be discharged from the Milorganite Building.

Hoan Bridge

Hoan Bridge travel

Why you should care:

MMSD expects exhaust released from the Milorganite Building's roof will be "highly visible" at times for anyone driving over the Hoan Bridge. Certain weather conditions could cause water vapor from the exhaust to drift across the Hoan Bridge.

It could lead to issues with visibility or freezing, and should that happen, MMSD said it will take action as necessary – including posting warning signs or shutting off the rooftop exhaust.

How long will construction take?

What's next:

MMSD said the Milorganite Building construction project is expected to last two years.

What is Milorganite?

Big picture view:

Milorganite, the name derived from "Milwaukee Organic Nitrogen," is a fertilizer MMSD manufactures at its Jones Island water reclamation facility. The fertilizer is made of dried microbes – not waste – that the sewerage district uses to "mimic nature" as it treats wastewater before returning water to Lake Michigan. You can read more about the process on MMSD's website.

What is MMSD?

Big picture view:

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, or MMSD, is a regional government agency in charge of treating wastewater and providing flood management services for more than a million people across 29 communities in the Milwaukee area. MMSD's service area covers 423 square miles and six watersheds.