Hit-and-run death, Milwaukee man sentenced to prison

The Brief Out on bond for drug and gun charges, David Hall struck and killed Carla Tyson in a July 2024 hit-and-run. dentified through license plate reader cameras, Hall was convicted by a jury in under an hour of hit-and-run and bail jumping. A judge sentenced Hall to 13 years in prison ahead of an upcoming December trial on his pending felony charges.



A man, who was out on bond in a drug and gun case when he hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Milwaukee, will spend more than a decade in prison.

Fatal hit-and-run

The backstory:

David Hall, 49, was convicted earlier this month by a jury of hit-and-run and bail jumping, in the July 2024 death of Carla Tyson. He was in court Thursday, where a judge sentenced him to 13 years in prison.

"My sister was born with cerebral palsy," said Tyson’s brother, Pierre Tyson. "She’s been able to overcome so many things in life."

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Tyson said despite his sister being dealt a bad hand in life, and struggles with substance abuse, she was a survivor.

"I thought she was invincible. It really devastated me that – and it still does to this day – that she’s gone," said Pierre Tyson. "Because she survived so much, to this point.

On July 27, 2024, Carla Tyson was crossing North Avenue, between 14th and 15th Streets, when she was hit by a pickup truck driven by David Hall, severing Tyson’s spinal cord. Hall kept on driving. Seconds later, a Milwaukee police squad – responding to an unrelated call – ran Tyson over.

"I’m hoping that you take the time to reflect on the part you played in this," said Pierre Tyson to Hall at his sentencing Thursday. "Your actions are what set this chain of events in motion."

Earlier that month, Hall had his bond reduced in a felony drug trafficking and gun case, and Hall posted $5,000 cash to get out of jail. In the days after Tyson’s death, Hall made a scheduled court appearance in that open case. He was arrested in the hit-and-run case days later.

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"Without the Flock (automatic license plate reader) cameras, Mr. Hall would have never been a suspect in this case," said Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Dan Flaherty, "and Ms. Tyson’s homicide would have gone unsolved.

Hall took the case to trial, and took the stand in his defense earlier this month. A jury deliberated for less than an hour, convicting him of hit-and-run and bail jumping.

"To hit someone, and not know that I hit someone, it hurts every day because I try to ask myself, ‘you should have just got out.’"

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Sentencing

What To Know:

Hall – and his family – pleaded for leniency from the judge.

Judge Laura Crivello said Hall’s history of drug trafficking convictions, prison time – and second chances – haven’t deterred him; and Hall has shown no remorse for his actions – except on the day of his sentencing.

"You took the stand to lie and to try and get out from under this. That’s what you did," said Crivello. "You should be held accountable for the life that you’ve taken."

Crivello sentenced Hall to 13 years initial confinement; but with more than two years of time in custody, Hall will spend more than a decade in prison. Hall’s open drug and gun case is set to go to trial in December.