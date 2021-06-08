Juneteenth 50th anniversary honorees unveiled

On Tuesday, June 8 the History and Heritage Meets Legacy and Promise Honorees were unveiled and an announcement of the Juneteenth new venue "Celebration Kids Zone" was made during a press conference.

"As we look at our golden 50th anniversary and working through a pandemic, we have so much to celebrate. We are thankful for those who have paved the way to make sure Juneteenth is still here in 2021," said Tony Kearney, Executive Director of Northcott Neighborhood House. "This Friday evening, we will honor 23 individuals who have been pioneers, trailblazers, those who started Juneteenth, with vision and courage, those who have kept the historical significance of Juneteenth and made it a holiday, those who have added and led new components of Juneteenth down through the years and those who have made a difference with their commitment and dedication."

Also at the press conference, the Celebration Kids Zone Chairs, Ms. Markeda Williams, Ms. Bobbie Spicer and Ms. Monet' Williams. They are providing the leadership, vision, and ideas for the new venue at Juneteenth.

The Juneteenth Celebration Kids Zone will be for children 12 years and under and parent(s); it will feature carnival games with prizes, rides, music, sports activities, chess, food, and ice cream.

