'High mask usage:' MCTS to adjust passenger limit from 10 to 15 starting August 14

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will adjust its passenger limit from 10 to 15 starting Friday, Aug.14 due to high mask usage on buses and other efforts to mitigate risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to MCTS, now that the majority of passengers are doing their part by wearing masks, they are able to slightly increase the number of passengers permitted on each bus – while still allowing enough space for social distancing.

MCTS will continue to follow these policies and procedures: