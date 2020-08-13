'High mask usage:' MCTS to adjust passenger limit from 10 to 15 starting August 14
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will adjust its passenger limit from 10 to 15 starting Friday, Aug.14 due to high mask usage on buses and other efforts to mitigate risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
According to MCTS, now that the majority of passengers are doing their part by wearing masks, they are able to slightly increase the number of passengers permitted on each bus – while still allowing enough space for social distancing.
MCTS will continue to follow these policies and procedures:
- MCTS is providing free masks on buses (one per customer), while supplies last.
- MCTS has started making hand sanitizer available on a number of buses.
- Passengers are asked to use staggered seating in order to avoid close contact with others.
- Passengers are encouraged to wash hands, cover coughs and sneezes, stay home when sick and limit conversations and interactions while on board.
- Passengers are encouraged to use contactless fare payment methods.
- Passengers must enter the bus through the front door and exit via the rear door (unless they need to use the ramp or kneeling feature of the bus).
- Buses go through an extra daily disinfection process using EPA-approved and CDC-recommended products. That’s in addition to the standard cleaning that vehicles receive on a regular basis.
- Bus drivers are positioned behind an industry-leading plexiglass shield and are supplied with masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, sanitizing wipes, disinfectant spray, and cloths to clean their workspace throughout the day.
- MCTS continues to use on-board signage, audio announcements, and other communications channels to make sure passengers are aware of all relevant information.