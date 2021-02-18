Here's how to watch NASA's Perseverance rover landing on Mars on Thursday

It's a big day for NASA and the future of space exploration as the Mars rover Perseverance attempts to land on the Red Planet on Thursday.

To celebrate the historic occasion, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor's Complex is holding a special viewing event. There will be a livestream of NASA TV on a jumbotron for all visitors to watch the touchdown.

The mission began last July when the rover launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The past seven months of travel have been leading up to a critical milestone on Thursday when perseverance will enter the atmosphere of Mars.

Perseverance, the space agency's most advanced rover yet, will spend the new two years looking for signs of life on the Red Planet. The rover will complete its 300-million mile journey on Thursday afternoon, landing at approximately 3:55 p.m. EST.

It will take the rover seven minutes to get through the atmosphere, speeding at 12,000 miles per hour, before touching down on the Red Planet. Astronomers call that the "seven minutes of terror." Officials believe those minutes will be excruciating as they await confirmation of a safe landing.

"We hear back from the rover we get the correct telemetry data back from perseverance and they will know that she has made it and she is in her right spot," said NASA's Jasmine Hopkins. "And they can continue on with the mission."

The rover will gather samples of soil which will be collected by another craft that will be launched in the future.

"It is of course trying to make significant progress in answering one question that has been with us for many centuries. Namely, are we alone in the universe?" said Thomas Zurbuchen, a NASA associate administrator for science.

The rover is headed for a compact 5-mile-by-4-mile (8-kilometer-by-6.4-kilometer) patch on the edge of an ancient river delta. It’s filled with cliffs, pits, sand dunes, and fields of rocks, any of which could doom the roughly $3 billion mission. The once submerged terrain also could hold evidence of past life, all the more reason to gather samples at this spot for return to Earth 10 years from now.

