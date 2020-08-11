Help track deer populations: DNR asks public to take part in Operation Deer Watch

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to participate in Operation Deer Watch, an annual citizen-science survey that collects information on Wisconsin's white-tailed deer and gives residents an engaging opportunity to assist with deer herd management efforts.

According to a press release, participants can report their deer sightings through an easy-to-use online form. The data collected provide insights into the reproductive status of Wisconsin's deer herd and help shape deer management for the state.

NEW JERSEY, USA - JUNE 26: A mom deer and white-tailed deer are seen at the neighborhood of Cliffside in New Jersey, United States on June 26, 2020. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Now through Sept. 30, participants are asked to record all bucks, does, and fawns seen during the day.

A printable tally sheet is available to help citizen-scientists record sightings and enter their results online at a later time. For safety, the DNR participants should not record sightings while driving a vehicle. Instead, wait until the vehicle is stopped to take note of your sightings, according to the DNR.

Any deer sightings can be counted, whether you spot deer while in the woods, on a drive or while out for an evening walk.