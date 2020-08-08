'Help out the community:' Eagle Scout hopeful brings service to Courage House for final project

An Eagle Scout candidate is doing his final service project, giving back with a pergola at a special location.

Every hammer and order comes with a purpose for Mrnik. He is leading his final service project at the Courage House on Milwaukee's south side. It’s the project Mrnik needs to become an Eagle Scout.

“That way I can help out the community, show some leadership with it and help them out in some way and...I noticed that the backyard right now has no shade whatsoever and that’s what the pergola is there for,” Mrnik said.

The Courage House — a non-profit organization for displaced LGBTQ youth — needed a backyard facelift. So Mrnik and other volunteers transform the yard with a pergola to provide shade and seating for residents.

The work is something new to Mrnik

“A lot of carpentry,” Mrnik said. "It gives you a good feeling and it’s helpful and this is going to stay for a while too and it’s going to help generations down the road."

He's knocking on wood in hopes that residents will enjoy the pergola for another 30 years.