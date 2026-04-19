Help migratory birds in Wisconsin this spring, tips from the DNR

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The Brief Wisconsin is currently hosting hundreds of bird species as they travel through the Mississippi River flyway and Great Lakes shorelines, making it a prime time for bird watching. Residents are encouraged to help declining bird populations by turning off night lights, preventing window collisions, planting native vegetation, and avoiding pesticides. The state is also hosting several bird festivals and the Great Wisconsin Birdathon.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages Wisconsinites to enjoy the return of migratory birds to the state this spring and also take a few simple steps to help them.

According to the DNR, the Mississippi River flyway and Great Lakes shorelines make Wisconsin an important place for more than 350 species of birds during spring migration. Wisconsin's diverse grasslands, marshes and forests also provide key habitats for migratory birds.

"Spring migration brings hope and excitement for birdwatchers," said Ryan Brady, Wisconsin DNR conservation biologist. "But it’s also a dangerous time for birds, many of which need our help."

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Warblers, orioles, thrushes, hummingbirds, tanagers, indigo buntings, and shorebirds are among the favorite long-distance migratory birds that people will likely see in the upcoming weeks. Their migration is influenced primarily by changes in the duration of daylight.

Give Birds A Hand This Spring

What you can do:

Native bird populations in the U.S. and Canada have declined by nearly 3 billion birds since 1970, according to the DNR.

You can help birds during this time by taking a few small steps at home:

Shut off exterior lights at night during May, which is historically peak migration.

Reduce window collisions with external screens, markers or cords. Get DIY solutions from SOS Save Our Songbirds

Visit the Wisconsin DNR’s listings of native plant sales and nurseries so you can add native plants to your landscaping. Fruit-bearing native trees like serviceberry, dogwood, and cherry provide both food and cover for birds.

Avoid pesticides to help insect-eating birds, which include many backyard species as well as swallows, swifts, nightjars and flycatchers.

Try Bird Watching And Connect With Other Birders

What you can do:

The DNR’s Birding and Bird Conservation webpage has links to birding hot spots and organizations that often provide guided bird outings.

Celebrate birds and connect with your community with events including:

You can check out more event listings on the DNR Event Calendar.

15th Annual Birdathon

What we know:

The Great Wisconsin Birdathon will take place from April 15 to June 15. This event is Wisconsin’s largest fundraiser for bird conservation and is hosted by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, a nonprofit that protects Wisconsin’s lands, waters and wildlife and connects all people with nature.

Bird enthusiasts from across the state form teams each year to find as many bird species as possible while raising critical conservation funds. Similar to a walkathon fundraiser, participants record bird sightings for pledges instead of miles logged.

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Individuals or teams can participate any time from April 15 to June 15, and all skill levels are welcome. While many participants choose to compete over 24 hours, teams can also opt to bird for a weekend, a week, or the whole 60-day event.

Teams can bird anywhere in Wisconsin — a state or local park, wooded areas or even in their backyard. Anywhere you can see birds, you can participate.

The money raised by the Birdathon supports the Natural Resources Foundation’s Bird Protection Fund, which provides financial backing for projects around Wisconsin that protect bird habitats, support avian research and monitoring efforts, and promote education and outreach. In 2025, the Birdathon raised $127,000 for bird conservation. Each year after the event ends, the Bird Protection Fund Committee — composed of Wisconsin bird conservation experts, including DNR staff — helps determine where the funds will positively impact the state’s birds and allocates funding accordingly.

Visit the Great Wisconsin Birdathon webpage to register, make a pledge, or learn more.