Slinger Middle School: Report of student with gun, suspect in custody

Law enforcement responded to Slinger Middle School for a report of a student with a gun Friday afternoon, May 27.

A suspect was taken into custody after admitting they said, "I have a gun" in a crowded hallway.

No gun has been located but the school remains on lockdown while a search of the school is conducted.

Scene near Slinger Middle School

In a release, the Slinger School District said a student at the middle school yelled in the hallway that they had a gun. They believe it "may have been a case of a foolish statement coming from a possibly joking manner."

No injuries were reported.

Searching of the school remains ongoing. Law Enforcement anticipates an all-clear within the hour.

Law enforcement will escort parents from Kettle Moraine Bowl to Slinger Middle School for reunification.

The school will remain open for the remainder of the day for those that wish to stay.

This is a developing story.