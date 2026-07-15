Heat advisory: Waukesha County Fair kicks off with relaxed water policy

The Brief Extreme heat conditions prompted the Waukesha County Fair to relax its water bottle policy. The 184th annual event kicked off with a walking parade celebrating America's 250th birthday. Fair organizers deployed misting tents, fans, air-conditioned buildings and roaming security.



Extreme heat and the Waukesha County Fair always seem to go hand-in-hand. As temperatures soar this year, the fair is giving multiple options to stay cool.

The fair relaxed its water bottle policy for Wednesday and Thursday. People are allowed to bring in their own bottles or fill up empty bottles on the grounds.

Waukesha County Fair

Waukesha County Fair kicks off

What we know:

The 184th Waukesha County Fair runs through Sunday. Not only is it the oldest county fair in the state, it is also the largest annual event in Waukesha County. It officially kicked off Wednesday afternoon with a walking parade through the grounds – a tradition that has not happened at the fair in 30 years.

While the theme was celebrating America’s 250th birthday, most are just trying to stay cool while having fun at the fair. There are misting tents, fans and air-conditioned exhibition buildings available to stay cool.

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What they're saying:

"We want people to be smart and gauge their bodies, right? We have first aid onsite and work with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. They are roaming the grounds the whole run of the fair – overnight as well. We try to be mindful everybody’s safety and keeping an eye on people as we can," said Chrissy Gluege, executive director.

The music lineup includes acts like Sebastian Bach, Hoobastank and 38 Special. On Thursday, the first 1,000 people through the gate receive a special cooling towel.

Check out the full brochure on the fair website.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

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