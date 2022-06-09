Healthy Kids, Healthy Summer! FOX6 invites you to pitch in!

article

Summer - a time filled with warm, sunny days – when kids should be playing outside and making lifelong memories with friends – not worrying about where their next meal is coming from.

But when school is out thousands of Wisconsin kids lose access to free and healthy meals and too many go hungry.

We want to make sure all kids have a fun and full summer. That’s why FOX6 has teamed up with Green Bay’s AJ Dillon and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for Healthy Kids Healthy Summer.

