Nothing but sweet dreams! Registered dietitian Kate Peterson shows us how to make a few healthier slumber party snacks.





Cottage cheese queso

1 cup cottage cheese

1 Tbsp taco seasoning

½ cup shredded mozzarella or pepper jack cheese

½ cup salsa

Blend cottage cheese, then add to a bowl and mix in the rest of the ingredients. Microwave for one minute, then serve with tortilla chips, mini peppers or other veggies of your choice!



Homemade popcorn seasonings

Garlic Parmesan

2 Tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. dried dill

Dash of freshly ground black pepper

Tex-Mex

¾ tsp chili powder

¾ tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp kosher salt

Pumpkin Spice

1 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground cloves

½ tsp ground ginger



Combine all ingredients, then sprinkle over hot popped popcorn and toss well.



Dark chocolate hummus

1 15-oz can chickpeas, rinsed

⅓ cup olive oil

⅓ cup water

2 Tbsp maple syrup

½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

4 oz bittersweet chocolate, melted

Add chickpeas, oil, water, sugar, vanilla and salt in a food processor. Blend, scraping down the sides as needed, until smooth. With the motor running, add melted chocolate and blend until combined. Serve with strawberries, banana slices, graham crackers or other dippers of your choice.

