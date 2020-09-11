Health Dept. sees 'decline in community spread' of COVID-19, 'not statistically significant'

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) released on Friday, Sept. 11 its update on Phase 4.1 of the public health and safety order called "Moving Milwaukee Forward" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday is the six-week mark for Phase 4.1. The last update showed a decline in community spread but it was not statistically significant. This week is the same as last week; the slope of linear regression is {-0.02 with a P-value of 0.671 (95% CI:-0.14, 0.09)]. However, the positivity rate has decreased to its lowest point since officials started tracking it in May; it is now 4.9%.

Officials say they will need to hold in Phase 4.1 to make sure that the city is on the right track. They will reassess the progress next week, Sept. 18.

MHD will continue to monitor the situation and determine if additional protective measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Milwaukee's key indicators for Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely have been updated as they are every Thursday and are available online at milwaukee.gov/coronavirus.