Health Dept. sees 'decline in community spread, but not statistically significant'

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) released on Friday, Sept. 4 its update on Phase 4.1 of the public health and safety order called "Moving Milwaukee Forward" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday marks the 35th day of Phase 4.1 -- and officials revealed there has been a decline in community spread but it is not statistically significant {-0.03, P-value of 0.607 (95% CI: -0.12, 0.07)]. The positivity rate is steady. It increased slightly to 5.3%.

Officials say they will need to hold in Phase 4.1 to make sure that the city is on the right track. They will reassess the progress next week, Sept. 11.

The City of Milwaukee Phase 4.1 Order Update

MHD will continue to monitor the situation and determine if additional protective measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Milwaukee's key indicators for Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely have been updated as they are every Thursday and are available online at milwaukee.gov/coronavirus.