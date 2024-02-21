Head of Boeing’s 737 Max program is out as mid-flight blowout controversy continues

The head of Boeing’s 737 Max program is out after the latest serious incident on the company's marquee aircraft.

FOX Business reports Boeing is replacing the head of its 737 Max program at the company's Renton, Washington facility as it deals with the fallout from an incident involving a Max 9 jet that lost a door plug mid-flight earlier this year.

Ed Clark, who has led the Max program since 2021, will be replaced by Katie Ringgold, according to several reports. Ringgold currently serves as vice president for 737 delivery operations.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief Stan Deal announced the leadership change in an email to employees on Wednesday.

The move comes more than a month after a Max 9, operated by Alaska Airlines, had a door plug blow out after taking off from Portland International Airport in Oregon, resulting in a temporary nationwide grounding of all Max 9s with door plugs.

READ MORE: 'Shockingly, this plane was delivered without the bolts': Local attorney reacts to Boeing NTSB report

In a preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board discovered that four key bolts were missing from the door plug.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.