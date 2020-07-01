Have you seen him? Police seek man wanted for armed robbery near MLK and Locust

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted for an armed robbery that took place in the city's Harambee neighborhood on Monday.



It happened around 7:15 p.m. on June 29 near Locust and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police said the man implied that he had a gun, and demanded and obtained property from a business. He then fled on foot.



Police described him as African American, 45-49 years old, 6'1" tall and 180 pounds with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, orange shorts and black shoes with white soles.



If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.