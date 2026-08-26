Hartland swatting call, police response; 50-year-old woman arrested

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The Brief Police say a 50-year-old Hartland woman falsely reported being held captive at gunpoint on Wednesday, Aug. 26. That led to a large police response, a local shelter-in-place order, and a high school lockdown. It was later determined the woman was in the apartment alone and what she said had not happened. She was later arrested.



A 50-year-old Hartland woman was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 26, after police say she called 911 reporting that she was being held at gunpoint, which wasn't true.

The police response involved a school lockdown and shelter-in-place order.

Police response

What we know:

According to the Village of Hartland Police Department, just before 1 p.m., a 50-year-old woman and Hartland resident called the Waukesha County Communications dispatch center saying she was being held at gunpoint in her apartment near Campus and Scenic.

Officers arrived on scene, set up a perimeter, and made contact with the caller, who said that she was being held captive and at gunpoint.

Nearby Lake Country Lutheran High School was placed on lockdown and a community notification was also sent out to those in the area asking them to shelter in place.

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The Suburban Critical Incident Team (SCIT), a multi-jurisdictional SWAT team, was dispatched to assist.

Incident cleared

What we know:

It was later determined that the caller had been alone inside the residence, and there was no indication of what she said had actually happened. The woman was arrested and will be later booked into the Waukesha County Jail for one count of swatting and one count of disorderly conduct.

The school lockdown was lifted, and another community notification was sent out saying the scene was clear.

The incident is under investigation by the Hartland Police Department.