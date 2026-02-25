Hartland bus driver OWI arrest; 911 audio released from 2025 incident

The Brief Newly released 911 audio captures a student’s call for help during a January 2025 Hartland bus ride. Prosecutors charged 73-year-old Walter Cunningham with OWI and 28 endangerment counts. Investigators say 27 children were on board before officers pulled the bus over.



"The most terrifying day of my life." That’s how one Hartland student described a January 2025 bus ride that ended with the driver in custody.

What we know:

Newly released 911 audio captures what investigators describe as panic and confusion aboard a school bus carrying 27 children between the ages of 4 and 14.

Prosecutors charged 73-year-old Walter Cunningham with operating while intoxicated and 28 counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to investigators, several children told their parents Cunningham "almost crashed into a car," while another said "the bus was going so fast it was going to tip."

Officers responding to the scene reported seeing children running away from the bus before they pulled it over.

Dig deeper:

Investigators conducted multiple field sobriety tests. Authorities say Cunningham’s speech was slurred, his eyes were glassy, and his balance was not normal.

A representative of the bus company told police it was not Cunningham’s normal route and described the situation as a misunderstanding. Prosecutors say the company indicated Cunningham missed the initial stop and turned into a subdivision, leading children to believe their stop had been skipped.

Cunningham was then arrested. He is scheduled to return to court Monday for a plea and sentencing hearing.

